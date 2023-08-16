Louisville community centers open to help JCPS parents amid unexpected bus fiasco

At three Louisville community centers, the non-profit 'I Would Rather Be Reading' provided educational programming and engagement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The abrupt closure of Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) after the first day's transportation issues left many families looking for alternative childcare.

Throughout the city, organizations hosted special events for JCPS students. For families needing a day-long solution, Louisville Parks and Recreation opened the city's 14 community centers both Wednesday and Thursday starting at 9 a.m.

At three of the locations, the non-profit 'I Would Rather Be Reading' provided educational opportunities like read-aloud time and engagement alongside recreational activities.

The group partners with the parks department and Evolve502 to provide similar camps and after-school programs to kids throughout the year.

"If there's an opportunity for us to open a space where kids can come and have fun and engage and see their friends they were here with during summer camp and take that stress off of parents so they can go to work, then that's what we need to do," IWRBR Executive Director Ashley Dearinger said.

Dearinger said many families need somewhere for their kids to go for a whole day, rather than a few hours.

"For some people that could be the difference between paying an LG&E bill or making rent," she said. "It's only two days, but it's two days we can remove that barrier for families."

That was the case for fifth grader Charles Lewis's family Wednesday.

"They've got other stuff to do, they've got to go to work," he said.

IWRBR works with tutors from Evolve502, like UofL student Mary Walker, who volunteered Wednesday.

"Today was really about making sure the kids have somewhere safe they can be where they can have fun and distract themselves from the fact that they're supposed to be in school," she said.

IWRBR has a focus on reading intervention, but Dearinger said social/emotional learning is just as important, particularly when kids are caught in a new situation.

"There are a lot of kids who might have been scared if they were on the bus for a long time or aren't sure when they'll go back to school," she said.

The community centers across the city will be open again Thursday. IWRBR will provide services at the Portland, Sun Valley and South Louisville Centers.

JCPS students are set to begin a phased return to the classroom Friday.

