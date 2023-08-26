LG&E: Thousands to have power restored on Sunday, Monday at the latest

Crews are still restoring power to residents affected by Friday evening's severe weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One day after severe storm’s left thousands without power in Louisville, residents in neighborhoods across the city are picking up the pieces.

Despite hot temperatures, some patiently wait for relief.

More than 300 crewmembers spent Saturday restoring services to residents affected by fallen trees and downed power lines.

Residents on Murray Avenue in the Bonnycastle neighborhood had their services restored after 24 hours.

“It’s good to see they came out and took care of it,” a resident told WHAS11 News.

Like many others, Alex Cassilly said he was prepared to spend the next few days in the dark and even planned a busy Saturday night away from home.

“I was actually going to go inside and get my steaks that should still be fine and then go grill them out with some friends at the park,” he said. “[I] had no idea the power was going to be back on when I got home, so needless to say, pulling up and seeing the power is going to be back on is a relief.”

Cassilly said the electricity went out moments after he pulled onto the street Friday. He said he was just a turn away from disaster.

“Had I taken the longer way with traffic – I mean who knows – maybe I would have been under the tree,” he said.

Thankfully, he and no one else were hurt.

Customers of the Safai Coffee Shop on Bardstown Road said losing the tree is unfortunate. Patrons of the business often went to the tree for shade while waiting for their drinks. Without it, they will be a lot warmer than they were before.

Casilly said his brunches at the coffee shop would not be the same. After a long day in the sun, there’s only one thing on his mind.

“AC would be great – AC you know. It was already hot last night. Having AC will be great,” he said.

A spokesperson for LGE said there were 50,000 without power in Kentucky with Hurstbourne and Breckinridge Lane areas being the most affected.

Saturday night, the power company had about 6,000 customers in Jefferson County still in the dark.

They said a large number of outages were due to broken poles and downed power lines.

Many should see services fully restored on Sunday or Monday at the latest.

LG&E said additional crews are on the way to help with restoration.

