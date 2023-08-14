Contracted LG&E lineman dies in workplace accident

LG&E officials said the man died on Saturday while working to restore power on Preston Highway and Loretta Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A line technician working to restore electricity in the Edgewood neighborhood has died in a weekend workplace accident.

A spokesperson for LG&E confirmed to WHAS11 News the contract worker was from Pike Electric and was restoring power near Preston Highway and Loretta Street on Saturday when the accident happened.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Jameson Hall of Salyersville, Kentucky, was taken to UofL Hospital. He was pronounced dead around 2:45 p.m.

The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed Hall died as a result of electrocution.

“This is a tragic loss, and our hearts go out to the contractor's family and loved ones, as well to our employees, especially co-workers and emergency personnel who responded to the job site where the incident occurred. We extend our sincerest condolences to all family members, co-workers and others touched by this tragedy. We have resources available to our employees to help them process and cope with this loss,” LGE said in a statement.

LG&E said they are working with Pike Electric to investigate how the accident happened.

