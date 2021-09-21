Four Lexington high schools evacuated over bomb threats

The four schools impacted include Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette and Paul Laurence Dunbar.

The facilities are currently being inspected by law enforcement, according to ABC affiliate WTVQ. The four schools impacted include Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette and Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Fayette County Schools said students and staff were safely evacuated to football stadiums, where they remained until the end of the school day.

The superintendent and FCPS police chief are expected to provide and update on the incident later this afternoon.

