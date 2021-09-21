Waived fees, photo contest offered for Public Lands Day

The Forest Service said in a statement that fees on Saturday will be waived except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

WINCHESTER, Ky. — The Daniel Boone National Forest plans to celebrate Public Lands Day by waiving most recreation area fees and hosting a virtual photo contest.

The agency said it is also celebrating this year’s theme of More Ways to Connect to Nature by hosting a virtual photo contest. Entries will be accepted until noon Sept. 24, and the most-liked photos will alternate as the cover photo for the agency’s Facebook and Twitter pages through the end of the year.

