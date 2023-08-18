PRP High School dedicates court to mother killed in crash on way to volleyball tournament in 2020

Lesley Prather, her 12-year-old daughter Rhyan, and two others were on their way to a volleyball tournament in St. Louis when they were killed in a crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A few years after a fatal crash, this Louisville mother is being remembered by her alma mater, PRP High School.

Lesley Prather and her 12-year-old daughter Rhyan were in a fatal car crash on the way to a volleyball tournament in St. Louis in 2020. Carrie McCaw and her 12-year-old daughter Kacey also died in the crash.

Thursday afternoon, Lesley's family told WHAS11 they are honored by the dedication and the community's continued support.

"You know, when tragedy happens, or when you're honoring someone that you lost way too soon; going through that alone is a lonely feeling, but we're never dealing with this alone," Terry Hall, Lesley's brother-in-law, said. "Everyone that loves Lesley always shows up, pays their respects and supports our family and our foundation. And it's a great honor, especially the PRP community; they always show up."

The man charged in the Valentine's Day crash, Elijah Henderson, entered a guilty plea on March 7, 2022, to four counts of involuntary manslaughter during a hearing. The judge then sentenced Henderson to 10 years in prison for each count, with the sentences running concurrently.

Lesley was a former University of Louisville volleyball player and Louisville Fire Department firefighter.

The Lesley & Rhyan Prather Foundation was created in their honor; the organization looks to spread kindness and honor their memory by helping families dealing with tragedies. It has also awarded scholarships to female student-athletes at PRP.

