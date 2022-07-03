Man pleads guilty in Valentine's Day crash that killed 2 mothers, 2 daughters

Elijah Henderson entered a guilty plea to four counts of involuntary manslaughter during the hearing rather than taking the case to trial.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The man charged in a Valentine’s Day crash that killed two mothers and their two daughters pleaded guilty Monday afternoon.

Elijah Henderson entered a guilty plea to four counts of involuntary manslaughter during the hearing rather than taking the case to trial. The judge then sentenced Henderson to 10 years in prison for each count, with the sentences running concurrently. Prosecutors were asking for a sentence of 10 years.

Henderson was facing four counts of driving while intoxicated for the crash that happened on Feb. 14, 2020 along Interstate 64 and Missouri 364 in Lake St. Louis.

Lesley and Rhyan Prather and Carrie and Kacey McCaw were killed in the crash. The mother and daughter pairs from Louisville, Kentucky were on their way to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City when the crash happened. The women were both 44 years old. The girls were 12.

In court, Henderson said, “I was driving and I made the mistake of trying to reach over and roll up the passenger window and lost control of the vehicle.”

Investigators said Henderson had marijuana in his system when he lost control of his vehicle and struck the victims.

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper who took Henderson to the hospital said he agreed to have a blood sample drawn and submit to a breath test. The breath test revealed he did not have any alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, and he told the trooper he had smoked marijuana the night before, according to court documents.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said a blood test revealed marijuana in Henderson's system after the crash.

"Our science is pretty clear that the metabolites — there were three metabolites that were found in his blood at the time of the test — and that means that, to a reasonable degree of scientific certainty, he consumed marijuana within a few hours of when his blood was seized," Lohmar said when announcing the charges in June 2020.