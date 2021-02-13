Louisville community remembers 2 mothers, their daughters 1 year after fatal crash

Carrie McCaw, Lesley Prather and their daughters were killed in a St. Louis crash on Valentine's Day 2020. The community is remembering the four a year later.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members are remembering two Louisville mothers and their daughters one year after a fatal crash in St. Louis, Mo.

Carrie McCaw, Lesley Prather and their daughters Kacey McCaw and Rhyan Prather were on their way to Kansas City for a volleyball tournament when they were struck by a driver who crossed the center line on I-64 Valentine's Day 2020.

The driver of the car who struck them, 29-year-old Elijah Henderson, was charged with four counts of driving while intoxicated by a St. Charles County, Mo. prosecutor in June 2020.

Honoring the memory of the four, local businesses are stepping up to donate to the Lesley & Rhyan Prather Foundation. The organization looks to spread kindness and honor their memory by helping families dealing with tragedies.

The Derby City Bourbon Foundation donated $2,500 to the organization.

Lesley Prather, a former University of Louisville volleyball player and Louisville Fire Department firefighter, was honored posthumously awarded the 2020 Firefighter of the Year award by Blue Coats of Louisville in December.

Carrie McCaw was a well known volleyball coach in Louisville.

According to a Facebook post, a prayer service was held virtually Friday in remembrance of the four killed in the crash. KIVA volleyball families joined the service as they were in St. Louis for an annual tournament.

