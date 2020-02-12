Family files lawsuit in deadly accident after police chase

In July, three people were killed after a suspect in a police chase crashed his car into another vehicle.

SHIVELY, Ky. — The family of two people killed in a crash following a police chase on Dixie Highway is now suing the officers involved, as well as the suspect. That crash in July also killed a nine-month-old girl.

Shively Police said officers were responding to a domestic violence situation when the suspect, Guy Brison, drove off.

While chasing after him, he crashed into another car, killing Annjanette Senter, Stephaun Dotson, and the baby.

The lawsuit claims the officers, Christopher Nelson and Tommy Breitmeyer violated policy and were negligent and reckless when they decided to pursue the suspect.

A Shively police spokesperson said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

