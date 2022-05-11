HGTV's 'Home Town Kickstart' is featuring this Kentucky town in an upcoming episode

The fourth episode of the television series, titled "Love for La Grange," premieres on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — One Kentucky town is getting a big renovation this weekend in an upcoming episode of HGTV's "Home Town Kickstart."

The fourth episode of the television series, titled "Love for La Grange," premieres on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m.

La Grange was one of six communities chosen to be featured on "Home Town Kickstart," an expansion of the Home Town franchise.

The spinoff series is hosted by Ben and Erin Napier, a couple who revitalized their small town of Laurel, Mississippi in the original series.

According to HGTV, Sunday's episode will see Allison Victoria and Joe Mazza "kickstart a trio of projects for La Grange, the Kindness Capital of Kentucky."

The projects include creating "a mural dedicated to a couple of trailblazers, designing a hub for local small businesses and giving a family home a much needed makeover."

The City of La Grange is celebrating the premiere with a full day of food and festivities. Officials said visitors can see the community and small business projects from 9:15-11 p.m. behind Main Street in La Grange.

Check with your local cable provider to see what channel HGTV is on or tune in online using Discovery+. If you miss Sunday's premiere, don't worry, here's when you can catch the episode again.