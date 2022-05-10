Crane falls on New Albany home while crew attempts tree removal

The homeowner got an unexpected scare after crews were trying to remove a maple tree on Tuesday.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany, Indiana homeowner got an unexpected scare when a crane fell onto their home while crews were attempting removing a tree.

Homeowner Heather Parson-Phillips told WHAS11 News the tree service had been working to remove a maple tree in the back of the home on Woodbourne Drive near Laclede Avenue since 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The crew of three – one cutting the tree with a chainsaw, a crane operator and a middleman who communicated with the group, removed a portion of the tree until they started working on the second part of the tree removal process.

That’s when Parson-Phillips said the truck started going up in the front. The workers didn’t seem too worried at the time, so they put on more straps to give it support.

But the truck slowly went up and tipped over. They believe something snapped in the back before the crane and truck tipped over.

It’s unclear how much damage the home suffered, but no one was hurt in the incident.

