LaGrange community to be featured on new HGTV show

'Home Town Kickstart,' a new project from Ben and Erin Napier, will help communities around the country get a little boost.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — The city of LaGrange will be getting a bit of a renovation in the coming year, thanks to a small town couple from Mississippi. According to a release from HGTV, the town will be one of six communities to be featured on 'Home Town Kickstart,' an expansion of the 'Home Town' franchise.

Starring Ben and Erin Napier, the original series follows the couple as they revitalize their small town of Laurel, Mississippi - one house at a time.

The new expansion project is in partnership with PEOPLE Magazine. Instead of renovating homes in their town in Mississippi, Ben and Erin are hitting the road to help six small towns across the country get a fresh start, including LaGrange, Kentucky.

"We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel," Erin Napier said. "Ben and I can't wait to share all we've learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals."

The mission for each town is to refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business an upgrade and invigorate a public space that will forever change the lives of everyone in the town.

The other communities besides LaGrange that will be featured in 'Home Town Kickstart' are Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; Thomaston, Georgia; and Minden, Louisiana.

The show is scheduled to premiere on HGTV in 2022.

