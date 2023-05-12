Vehicle crash near airport leaves one woman dead, police say

According to authorities, the woman was driving east on the Watterson Expressway and rear-ended another driver.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a vehicle crash near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Friday evening.

The woman died at the hospital, but the other driver did not get injured police said.

Louisville Metro Police's Traffic Unit is investigating.

