Kosair Charities repurposes Derby hats for charity auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers prepared more than 300 re-designed Derby hats and fascinators that will be auctioned off during the 'Hats On For Healing' auction to benefit Kosair Charities.

The hats were collected at several hotels across Kentuckiana by Kosair Charities volunteers after last year's Kentucky Derby.

The charity says since many folks who visit the Derby cannot easily take their hats home with them, they were happy to donate their hats for a good cause.

"Everybody travels into Derby, right? And so they sat down in the lobby and they said 'you know if you don't want to travel with your hat if you have no way to get it back home, donate it to us we're going to put it to good use and use the money for the child abuse prevention fund,'" Markie Hartlage, senior director of events and branding at Kosair Charities, said.

The hats will be auctioned off at the event on Thursday, March 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

