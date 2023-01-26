Tickets for 5 Kentucky Derby Festival events to go on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's officially 100 days until the Kentucky Derby and the festivities are quickly approaching!
Tickets for all the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival tickets will go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. according to a press release. Some of the tickets have been available since November 2022.
Here is a complete list of the events:
- Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon – March 16
- Dillard's Spring Fashion Show – March 30
- Republic Bank BourbonVille – April 13
- The Fillies Derby Ball – April 15
- They’re Off! Luncheon Presented by BAE Systems, Fifth Third Bank and Heartland – April 21
- Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party Presented by Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport – April 22
- Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade – April 30
- Chicken Salad Chick WineFest – May 2
- Shepherd Insurance Great Steamboat Race – May 3
- Kentucky Derby Festival Day at the Downs – May 4
Tickets for the Kentucky Derby will go on sale the week of Feb. 2 according to their social media.
For more information about the Kentucky Derby Festival tickets and events, you can visit their website by clicking this link.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.