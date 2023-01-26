x
Tickets for 5 Kentucky Derby Festival events to go on sale

Tickets for the other five events have been available since November 2022. The tickets will go live at 10 a.m. Friday.
Credit: C.J. Daniels/WHAS-TV
Louisville celebrates the 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's officially 100 days until the Kentucky Derby and the festivities are quickly approaching!

Tickets for all the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival tickets will go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. according to a press release. Some of the tickets have been available since November 2022.

Here is a complete list of the events:

Tickets for the Kentucky Derby will go on sale the week of Feb. 2 according to their social media.

For more information about the Kentucky Derby Festival tickets and events, you can visit their website by clicking this link.

