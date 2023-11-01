Woodford Reserve extends Derby partnership another 5 years

The deal extends a more than two-decade-long partnership as Woodford Reserve has been the Derby's official bourbon since 1999.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville institutions will be partnered together for the next five years.

Woodford Reserve has signed on to be the Kentucky Derby's presenting sponsor through 2027.

The CEO of Brown-Forman, which produces the bourbon, calls the pairing a perfect match.

"It's hard to find really good partnerships in this business," CEO Lawson Whiting said. "And I think we've found the proverbial one plus one equals three for the both of us."

The distillery celebrated the announcement by laying down some oak in the Derby winner's circle.

The oak will eventually be used in a barrel for a rare bourbon that will celebrate the 150th Run for the Roses happening in 2024.

