'Spirit of Kentucky' Derby Festival poster design unveiled

This year's artist is an incredibly talented DuPont Manual High School alumni.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A talented, Louisville artist has created the design for the Kentucky Derby Festival poster this year.

DuPont Manual High School alumni Liesl Long Chaintreuil is known for using a colorful palette and layers of patterns to create her masterpieces.

Chaintreuil has been honing her craft for more than 20 years. She's created art available at J.J. Maxx and Home Goods and she specializes in making Kentucky-themed pieces.

“This is the first time that I have incorporated a Pegasus into my art,” Chaintreuil said. “I enjoyed the challenge of bringing the many colors of people, places and events together in my own style. To me, it represents the colors and energy of the amazing Kentucky Derby Festival.”

Chaintreuil's interpretation of the Kentucky Derby includes a Pegasus, fireworks, balloons and festivalgoers dressed to the nines.

Jennifer Morgan, Derby Festival merchandising manager, said every poster design each year is always unique, but she has a special appreciation for this year's.

“Liesl really re-imagined the Pegasus for this year’s poster and incorporated it in an entirely new way," she said. "Instead of it being the focal point and a literal depiction, it’s part of the texture in the background, while still being a key element of the piece.”

Click here if you're interested in pre-ordering the limited edition or official poster.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.