Gov. Beshear announces new task force to fight unemployment fraud

The Kentucky governor said the state is seeing a surge in fraudulent unemployment claims.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order to create a task force to detect, investigate, prosecute and prevent unemployment insurance fraud in Kentucky.

The task force will consist of state and federal agencies.

“Much of the fraud in the system is being perpetrated by very sophisticated organized crime rates, not some fly by the night scam operation is going to require multi-jurisdictional response to root it out,” Beshear said.

In an ongoing effort to prevent fraud, the Office of Unemployment Insurance is adding more security to their website. They have added a new welcome screen to the claimant site with a secure login and have updated the fraud form to report identity theft.

The office is partnering with ID.me and implemented reCaptcha while adopting new measures for out-of-state pandemic unemployment assistance. Those claims are put on hold until identification can be verified.

OUI announced Friday they were stopping individuals from making changes to their bank account information on line. They are also requiring new and existing claimants to create more complex PIN numbers.

