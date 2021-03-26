In-person unemployment help for Kentuckians coming soon

By mid-April, 13 regional Kentucky Career Center offices are expected to reopen with specialists trained to fix claims.

KENTUCKY, USA — The Kentucky governor’s office announced today that more help is on the way for folks having trouble with their unemployment claims, especially for those whose claims have been held-up for months.

By mid-April, 13 regional Kentucky Career Center offices are expected to reopen with specialists trained to fix claims.

They will be reopened in Louisville, Elizabethtown, Lexington, Bowling Green, Covington, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Morehead, Ashland, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, and Somerset.

Help there are by appointment only, in the same manner as scheduling phone appointments on the website.

“We can’t have long lines while we’re still in COVID,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We want to make sure we get everybody, but we’re still going to have in-person appointments, virtual appointments, hopefully, this will pick up the pace.”

The Office of Unemployment Insurance is still working out what the staffing levels will look like at the regional Career Centers.

As far as phone appointments go, UI acknowledges that some claimants are not receiving their calls and therefore recommends claimants turn off their SPAM filter on their phones.

Meanwhile, the governor’s office also pointed out that the federal Department of Labor has a new website for victims of fraud, which can be reached on the Kentucky Career Center website and US Department of Labor website to report identity theft.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

►Contact reporter John Charlton at jcharlton@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@JCharltonNews) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.