KSP: Boyfriend's gun accidentally discharges, hits girlfriend in foot at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after getting shot in the foot at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday.

According to authorities, a 19-year-old man had an unsecured handgun in his waistband, and it fell while he and his 18-year-old girlfriend were on the Midway.

As he tried to get control of the gun, it accidentally discharged and hit his girlfriend in the foot according to investigators. This happened around 6:15 p.m.

Kentucky State Police troopers were nearby and reacted quickly enough to ensure there was no further threat to fairgoers police said.

KSP confirmed EMS transported her to UofL Hospital and the man was arrested.

He has been charged with wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

No one else has been injured.

