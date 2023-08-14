Heads up, drivers! Here's what roads will be closed for the 2023 Kentucky State Fair

Be sure to plan ahead to avoid any traffic headaches.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is back in Louisville this weekend. With just days away, city officials have released what roads will be closed during the festivities.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 17 the fair will be back at the Kentucky Exposition Center until Aug. 27.

Several roads around the Expo Center will also be closed or have restricted access during this time.

Road Closures

Friday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 20, AND Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023

RESTRICTED TRAFFIC:

Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Freedom Way -- Authorized vehicles only.

Phillips Lane from Freedom Way to Crittenden Drive -- Residents, guests and Phillips Lane business patrons only.

Friday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 20, AND Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023

NO STOPPING ANYTIME (On both sides of the following streets)

Phillips Lane from Preston to Crittenden Drive

Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning

Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to End

Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne Avenue to Gate 3

This story may be updated as additional road closures are announced.

