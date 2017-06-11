LIST | County fairs happening across Kentucky, southern Indiana this summer

x
Here's a list of upcoming fairs in the WHAS11 viewing area this summer.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — County fair season is underway across Kentuckiana! Here's a list of upcoming fairs in the WHAS11 viewing area this summer.

More information can be found by clicking on the county.

Kentucky

June

Breckinridge County

  • When: June 14-17
  • Where: 217 Fairgrounds Rd., Hardinsburg, KY

Bullitt County

  • When: June 12-17
  • Where: Hwy. 245 and I-65, Shepherdsville, KY

Green County Fair & Horse Show

  • When: June 9-17 
  • Where: 1099 Legion Park Road, Greensburg, KY

Marion County

  • When: June 26 - July 1 from 5-11 p.m. 
  • Where: 593 Fairgrounds Road, Lebanon, KY

Shelby County

  • When: June 12-17 from 4-11 p.m.
  • Where: 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY

Trimble County

  • When: June 10-17 
  • Where: 3240 US 421 N, Bedford, KY

July

Adair County

  • When: July 24-29
  • Where: 256 Industrial Park Road, Columbia, KY

Franklin County Fair & Horse Show

  • When: July 18-22 
  • Where: Lakeview Park, Georgetown Road, Frankfort, KY 

Hardin County Fair & Horse Show

  • When: July 10-July 15 from 4-11 p.m. (most days) 
  • Where: 5617 South Dixie Hwy, Glendale, KY

Hart County

  • When: July 3-July 8
  • Where: 2184 South Dixie Hwy., Munfordville, KY

LaRue County

  • When: July 27-29
  • Where: 375 S. Greensburg St., Hodgenville, KY

Meade County

  • When: July 22-29
  • Where: 884 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, KY

Nelson County 

  • When: July 17-22
  • Where: 2389 New Haven Rd., Bardstown, KY

Spencer County

  • When: July 14-15 and July 19-22
  • Where: 895 Fairgrounds Rd., Taylorsville, KY

August

Kentucky State Fair 

  • When: August 17-27 
  • Where: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Louisville, KY

Grayson County 

  • When: Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 
  • Where: 1414 Brandenburg Rd., Leitchfield, KY

Oldham County 

  • When: August 2-6
  • Where: 2401 West HWY 146, LaGrange, KY

September

Washington County Fair

  • When: September 28-30

Southern Indiana

June

Harrison County 

  • June 11-17
  • 341 S Capitol Ave, Corydon, IN

Jennings County

  • June 12-17
  • 4920 North State Highway 3, North Vernon, IN 

July

Indiana State Fair 

  • When: July 28-30
  • Where: 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, IN

Jackson County

  • When: July 23-29
  • Where: 476 East County Rd 100 South, Brownstown, IN

Lawrence County

  • When: July 8-15
  • Where: 11261 US Highway 50 W, Bedford, IN

Scott County

  • When: July 2-8
  • Where: S. US HWY 31, Scottsburg, IN

This story may be updated.

