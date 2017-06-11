LIST | County fairs happening across Kentucky, southern Indiana this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — County fair season is underway across Kentuckiana! Here's a list of upcoming fairs in the WHAS11 viewing area this summer.
More information can be found by clicking on the county.
Kentucky
June
- When: June 14-17
- Where: 217 Fairgrounds Rd., Hardinsburg, KY
- When: June 12-17
- Where: Hwy. 245 and I-65, Shepherdsville, KY
- When: June 9-17
- Where: 1099 Legion Park Road, Greensburg, KY
- When: June 26 - July 1 from 5-11 p.m.
- Where: 593 Fairgrounds Road, Lebanon, KY
- When: June 12-17 from 4-11 p.m.
- Where: 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY
- When: June 10-17
- Where: 3240 US 421 N, Bedford, KY
July
- When: July 24-29
- Where: 256 Industrial Park Road, Columbia, KY
- When: July 18-22
- Where: Lakeview Park, Georgetown Road, Frankfort, KY
- When: July 10-July 15 from 4-11 p.m. (most days)
- Where: 5617 South Dixie Hwy, Glendale, KY
- When: July 3-July 8
- Where: 2184 South Dixie Hwy., Munfordville, KY
LaRue County
- When: July 27-29
- Where: 375 S. Greensburg St., Hodgenville, KY
- When: July 22-29
- Where: 884 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, KY
- When: July 17-22
- Where: 2389 New Haven Rd., Bardstown, KY
Spencer County
- When: July 14-15 and July 19-22
- Where: 895 Fairgrounds Rd., Taylorsville, KY
August
- When: August 17-27
- Where: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Louisville, KY
- When: Aug. 29 - Sept. 4
- Where: 1414 Brandenburg Rd., Leitchfield, KY
- When: August 2-6
- Where: 2401 West HWY 146, LaGrange, KY
September
Washington County Fair
- When: September 28-30
Southern Indiana
June
Harrison County
- June 11-17
- 341 S Capitol Ave, Corydon, IN
- June 12-17
- 4920 North State Highway 3, North Vernon, IN
July
- When: July 28-30
- Where: 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, IN
- When: July 23-29
- Where: 476 East County Rd 100 South, Brownstown, IN
- When: July 8-15
- Where: 11261 US Highway 50 W, Bedford, IN
- When: July 2-8
- Where: S. US HWY 31, Scottsburg, IN
This story may be updated.
