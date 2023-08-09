Guide to the 2023 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions

The state fair returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center on Aug. 17 through Aug. 27.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As summer is in its final stretch, you can still look forward to the Kentucky State Fair!

Starting Thursday, Aug. 17 the fair will be back at the Kentucky Exposition Center until Aug. 27.

Here's everything you need to know.

Tickets

Advanced admission tickets are available online for $10, advanced tickets come with parking. However, you can also pay for a ticket at the gate for the same price, but will need to pay for parking separately.

Children 5 years and under get in for free.

Unlimited ride wristbands for the fair's attractions in Thrill Ville/Midway are available online for $30.

Admission to the fair ends one hour before the outdoor closing time each day. Ride wristband sales end an hour before closing as well. Individual ride ticket sales end 30 minutes before closing time.

NOTE: Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m. Proof of age is required and it will be checked at the gate.

Parking

Parking is included if you purchase the advanced admissions ticket, otherwise it will cost $10 in addition to the price of your ticket at the gate.

If you plan on going to the fair this year, it's recommended to purchase tickets in advance to save a few dollars.

Hours of Operation

Inside Area:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outside Area:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thrill Ville Rides:

Monday-Thursday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 1 p.m. 11 p.m.

On the Kentucky State Fair's final day, Aug. 27, the hours of operations slightly change. Here are the adjusted hours for the last day:

Sunday, Aug. 27:

Inside Area: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outside Area: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thrill Ville Rides: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fair will also have special days such a Military Day, $5 Monday, Senior Day and Sensory Awareness Day.

Click here for more information about these days.

Who's performing this year?

More than a dozen big name artists will be performing at this year's Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, which is located in Parking Lot L.

Here's some of this year's performers:

Chris Janson

Morris Day & The Time

Foghat

The Oak Ridge Boys

Casting Crowns

Larry Fleet

Vince Neil

Eddie Montgomery

Warren Zeiders

The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. each day, and concerts start at 8 p.m.

For a full list of performers and to see when each musician plays, please click here for the full concert schedule.

Click here for any additional information about the fair.

