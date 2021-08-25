Kentucky State Fair hosts sensory friendly morning

The sensory friendly event allowed for people who may miss out on the fair due to potential for sensory overload to experience fair favorites.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair hosted its first sensory friendly morning Wednesday for fairgoers with sensory processing differences.

In an effort to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for people with sensory processing differences, the fair turned off lights and cut off loud music that typically fills its midway. The event allowed for people who may miss out on the fair due to potential for sensory overload to experience fair favorites.

"We always look for additional ways to include more Kentuckians," said David S. Beck, Kentucky Venues CEO. "Our partners at Kissel Entertainment have held similar events in the past and helped us create our first Sensory Friendly Morning to welcome fairgoers who may be overwhelmed by the sights and sounds of a typical fair."

"Many autistic people and those with other disabilities may experience their senses a bit differently," said Heidi Cooley-Cook, assistant director with the Kentucky Autism Training Center. "A designated time to explore and have fun with fewer lights and sounds typically associated with the fair is a wonderful opportunity for them to participate in this tradition with their family and friends."

In addition to changes to the midway's look and sound, a large tent was provided for guests to take a break when they felt overwhelmed.

The 2021 Kentucky State Fair runs through Aug. 29. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.