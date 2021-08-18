Everything you need to know about the Kentucky State Fair

Looking for information on the Kentucky State Fair? We've got you covered! The fair official begins Aug. 19 and runs until Aug. 29.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's here! The Kentucky State Fair starts Aug. 19 and goes until Aug. 29. We've got you covered with everything you need to know before the festivities begin!

Where is the Kentucky State Fair?

The Kentucky State Fair is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Phillips Lane.

How much do tickets cost?

The fair announced different ticketing options in June. With daily admission, fairgoers will have access to activities like concerts, livestock competition, entertainment, exhibits and more.

Tickets for daily admission at the gate cost $10.

Additionally, the fair is hosting special admission days including an all-day ride wristband vouchers called Thrill Ville. The wristband is $45 and includes a special admission point for all rides, VIP seating area, VIP restroom facilities, text-to-order food delivery service and a souvenir lanyard.

Military Sunday Aug. 22 includes free admission for military members and their families and Senior Day Aug. 24 has free admission for people 55 and older.

What time does the fair open?

The fair's exhibit halls are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. On Sunday, Aug. 22, the halls are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 29 halls are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking information

To park at the Kentucky State Fair, visitors will be charged $10 for daily parking. The traffic patterns will look a little different if you’re headed to the Kentucky Exposition Center.

If you are attending the fair, you are asked to use Gates 1, 4 and 6.

Gate 2 is strictly for Kentucky Kingdom access. Officials said visitors can access the park on weekends via this gate but if you a different gate to try to access the park, you will be required to pay fair admission and parking. Gate 2 will be used for fairgoers on weekdays when Kentucky Kingdom is closed.

Will masks be required at the fair?

Kentucky announced facial coverings are required in state government buildings. In compliance with the policy, masks will be required indoors at the fair, but are not required outdoors.

Will vaccines be available at the fair?

COVID-19 shots will be available at the Kentucky State Fair.

The Kentucky Association of Health Plans said they will be giving away a free unlimited ride wristband and a $20 gift card (while supplies last) if fairgoers 12 and older get a vaccine in the West Wing Health Pavillion. Multiple vaccine options will be available.

Who will be performing at the fair?

To kick off the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, country music star Josh Turner performs Aug. 19 along with "American Idol" contestant and Kentucky native Alex Miller.

The following day, R&B artist Ginuwine will then take the stage with Color Me Badd. Other headliners include Colt Ford, the Oak Ridge Boys and more.

Concerts are free with paid admission to the fair. The series is located in Parking Lot L.

