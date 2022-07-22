Sign on I-64 to honor the late Darryl Owens

Former Kentucky Representative Owens served as president of the NAACP, Louisville branch and was the first Black president of the Legal Aid Society.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Darryl Owens dedicated his life to public service and civil rights, breaking racial barriers in Kentucky's government.

Friday, six months after his death, he was honored with a sign bearing his name to be displayed on Interstate-64.

Governor Andy Beshear, Mayor Greg Fischer and many leaders of the community gathered Friday to unveil the beautiful tribute.

Former State Representative Darryl Owens was known for his passion for a better tomorrow.

In addition to his political career, Owens also served as the president of the Louisville chapter of the NAACP and was the first Black president of the Legal Aid Society.

He was also the first Black candidate to be elected to the Jefferson County Fiscal Court where he served 21 years.

"As we celebrate Darryl's victories and accomplishments there is still work that remain that must be done," Raoul Cunningham, NAACP president Louisville branch, said.

