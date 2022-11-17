200 Kentucky National Guard members coming home for the holidays

"Welcome home and thank you for your service."

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says more than 200 of the state's National Guard members are returning home after a nearly year-long deployment in Europe, just in time for the holidays.

Beshear made the announcement during his weekly Team Kentucky Update on Thursday saying the 208 guard members are coming back from being deployed in Kosovo last December.

"We are very glad to have them back with us in Kentucky," the governor said. "It is going to be an extra special Thanksgiving for them and their families."

The soldiers -- part of the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry -- are from Barbourville, Middlesboro and Ravenna, Kentucky. They were sent overseas to serve as part of a NATO-led peacekeeping force.

"To each and every one of you," Beshear said. "Welcome home and thank you for your service."

