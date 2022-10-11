'I never dreamed of anything like this': Kentucky veteran wins car in annual giveaway

Campbellsville's David Wiest was one of 110 veterans who received a car through the 10th annual Keys to Progress.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky veteran received the keys to a brand new ride Thursday morning. It was part of a giveaway event from Progressive and Enterprise.

Campbellsville's David Wiest was one of 110 veterans who received a car through the 10th annual Keys to Progress.

The program seeks to give veterans across the United States access to reliable forms of transportation.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, about 40% of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation options are limited, and where it's necessary for them to travel great distances to get medical care, jobs and access other services.

Wiest was all smiles; the 80-year-old Army veteran said he's never won anything until today.

"When I found out about this, I wanted to fall through the floor. I never dreamed of anything like this, but this to me, is the best gift other than my family I could've ever gotten," he said.

He said his old car had gone through many repairs and the check engine light still won't turn off, so this car was long overdue.

