'We are in a great spot': Kentucky city named one of best places for veterans to settle down after service

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Veterans Day is a week away, and the Navy Federal Credit Union has ranked Elizabethtown as one of the best cities where veterans can buy a home after service.

Driving through Elizabethtown, you’ll see many historical landmarks where some veterans once lived.

Elizabethtown Tourism Communications Director Krysta Souleyrette said the city is the perfect spot for military families.

“One of the great things about where we are in Kentucky is that we are so close to everything. We are right off of I-65 and the parkway, so we are in a great spot,” she said.

This makes the city a halfway mark to so many attractions.

"We are super close to Fort Knox so a lot of people that have served on Fort Knox like to come back and retire," Souleyrette said. "We are pretty much five hours away from every major city in the U.S."

Down the street at North South Consulting Group LLC, William Powell and his team are recruiting people for the army.

“Currently, 75% of our workforce are veterans, or currently serving USSR, or national guard soldiers. We support some veteran organizations with social media and marketing and community management," he said.

With Elizabethtown being the suburb to Radcliff, Powell said this makes it easier to reach military families.

"A lot of families live in Elizabethtown and commute to leave on post and that's why we moved down this way," he said.

The city of Elizabethtown is still undergoing revitalization changes to attract more people to the area.

