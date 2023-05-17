Tickets on sale for Kentucky State Fair; Here's how to get yours

The fair will offer attractions like AgLand, various fried foods, and a wide selection of entertainment options.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets are now on sale for one of the best times of the year -- the Kentucky State Fair!

The fair will offer attractions like AgLand, various fried foods, and a wide selection of entertainment options. This year's theme will be “Summer Summed Up", and it will take place from August 17-27.

“The fair has been a staple of Kentucky's cultural heritage for generations, and this year's event is set to continue the tradition of creating unforgettable experiences for fairgoers,” David S. Beck, president & CEO of Kentucky Venues, said.

In addition, organizers announced a new experience called Beerfest; this will allow fairgoers to sample beer from up to 20 different local craft breweries. It will happen on Aug. 19.

The fair also announced the return of the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, which are included with admission.

Officials say the featured acts include: Chris Janson, with special guest Alex Miller on Aug. 17, Morris Day and the Time, with special guest Tag Team on Aug. 18, and the Happy Together Tour on Aug. 22.

More performers are scheduled to be announced next week.

“This event brings together the vibrant spirit of our great state, and we remain committed to providing our guests with a diverse range of entertainment," Beck said.

Early bird admission tickets for the Kentucky State Fair, which include parking, are available for purchase here for $9, at participating Kroger stores, and at the Expo Center box office.

Thrill Ville wristbands are available now through Aug. 16 here, at participating Kroger stores, and at the Expo Center box office for $30. Beerfest will require an additional wristband purchase.