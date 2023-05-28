WHAS Up | Summer events you don't want to miss in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With just a couple of months of summer vacation, sometimes it's a struggle to try to find something to do.
If you're wanting to make this year the best summer so far, check out some of the events down below!
June 2023
- June 3
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Main Library
- Jun 3-Jun 4
- Free
- 800 Block of Franklin Street
- 10 a.m.
- June 3
- Free
- Parade starts at 4 p.m. on Spring Street
- Festival starts at 4 p.m. at Big Four Station Park and goes until 11 p.m.
- Starts June 7
- 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- The first performance will be "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
- June 10
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- General Admission tickets are $25-$45, and VIP tickets are $45-$65
- Fourth Street Live!
- June 16
- 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets start at $40
- Waterfront Park
- June 17
- 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Paristown Hall
- June 17
- Noon to 1 p.m.
- Intersection of Campbell Street and Market Street through NuLu and ends at Big Four Lawn
- June 17
- Noon to 10 p.m.
- Waterfront Park
- June 24-June 25
- 10 a.m.
- $25
- Horine Program Field -- 12304 Holsclaw Hill Rd, Louisville, KY, United States
July 2023
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Shawnee Boat Ramp
- July 1
- Jeffersonville RiverStage
- 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater
- July 4
- 10 a.m. to noon
- Historic downtown Jeffersonville
This is an ongoing list and will be updated with more events.
