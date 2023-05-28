x
Events

WHAS Up | Summer events you don't want to miss in Kentuckiana

Want to make summer 2023 the best yet? Here are some events to help make that happen!
Credit: Leonid Andronov - stock.adobe.co
The Big Four Bridge across the Ohio River between Louisville, Kentucky and Jeffersonville, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With just a couple of months of summer vacation, sometimes it's a struggle to try to find something to do.

If you're wanting to make this year the best summer so far, check out some of the events down below!

June 2023

Summer Reading & Cultural Pass Kickoff Event

  • June 3
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Main Library

Butchertown Art Fair

  • Jun 3-Jun 4
  • Free
  • 800 Block of Franklin Street
  • 10 a.m.

Southern Indiana Pride Festival & Parade

  • June 3
  • Free
  • Parade starts at 4 p.m. on Spring Street
  • Festival starts at 4 p.m. at Big Four Station Park and goes until 11 p.m.

Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park

  • Starts June 7
  • 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • The first performance will be "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

Louisville Wine Walk

  • June 10
  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • General Admission tickets are $25-$45, and VIP tickets are $45-$65
  • Fourth Street Live!

Louisville Funk Fest

Paristown Flea

  • June 17
  • 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Paristown Hall

Kentuckiana Pride Parade

  • June 17
  • Noon to 1 p.m.
  • Intersection of Campbell Street and Market Street through NuLu and ends at Big Four Lawn

Kentuckiana Pride Festival

  • June 17
  • Noon to 10 p.m.
  • Waterfront Park

Great American Campout

  • June 24-June 25
  • 10 a.m.
  • $25
  • Horine Program Field -- 12304 Holsclaw Hill Rd, Louisville, KY, United States

July 2023

West Louisville Appreciation Day

  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Shawnee Boat Ramp

Jeff Goes Country

  • July 1
  • Jeffersonville RiverStage
  • 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Riverfront Independence Day Celebration

  • New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater

4th of July Parade & Celebration of Freedom

  • July 4
  • 10 a.m. to noon
  • Historic downtown Jeffersonville 

This is an ongoing list and will be updated with more events.

