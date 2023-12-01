Breckinridge County elementary school closed due to storm damage

Several counties in Kentucky were under a Tornado Warning Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCDANIELS, Ky. — Several counties in Kentucky were under a Tornado Warning on Thursday morning.

The winds were so strong they blew the roof off of Ben Johnson Elementary School (BJES), forcing them to close for the day due to the damage.

Students on buses were rerouted to the high school where they met up with their teachers. It's where they're spending the rest of the day as crews back at BJES assess the damage.

Officials confirmed that there's water damage in the school's cafeteria and gym. Neighboring stores and homes also saw car ports blown across the street, car windows blown and mangled siding in trees.

Officials at BJES sent out a statement to families reading:

This morning's storms have caused some problems at BJES, which has resulted in us not being able to hold classes at Ben Johnson at this time. All students currently on buses will be transported to BCHS where they will be with their teachers. As we are better able to assess the situation we will provide more communication. Thank you for your patience as we work through this situation.

We will update this story as we receive more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.