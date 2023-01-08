'Time for me to move on': Kentucky education commissioner points to political polarization as reason for resignation

Dr. Jason Glass, who's led the state's Department of Education since 2020, will step down a year before his contract's expiration for a job out of state.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A day after Kentucky's education commissioner announced his decision to resign, he's doubling down on the reasons for his departure.

In what may be one of his final news conferences, Dr. Jason Glass pointed to what he calls a dangerous effort by state lawmakers to inject 'hyper-partisan' politics into public education policy.

"We find ourselves in a situation where we have intentional efforts to dismantle and harm our educators and our public schools, and it's having an effect," Glass told reporters on Tuesday.

Glass is stepping down from his role leading the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), a job he's held since 2020, in favor of a position out of state. He's leaving a year before his contract's expiration in September 2024.

Glass admitted the job has taken its toll, with two primary sticking points ultimately leading to his decision to leave.

First, Glass told us he doesn't want any part of implementing Senate Bill 150 -- passed by the state's Republican-dominated legislature in March -- which he called a "dangerous and unconstitutional anti-LGBTQIA+ law."

The other deal breaker, according to Glass, is a state requirement where the education commissioner must now be confirmed by the Senate post-appointment by the Kentucky Board of Education.

Glass has been a target of major criticism from state Republicans, who say he's inappropriately defied his duty to implement a law passed by the legislature and has inserted his own judgment into whether SB 150 is fair to students, teachers and families.

Glass says he doesn't want to work under those 'political pressures,' while working in a department (KDE) he maintains is an independent, nonpartisan agency.

"I need to say to the policymakers in Kentucky, 'You're making [this] really hard, and it's starting to show," Glass said.

Glass added that he believes the issues stem from a desire for votes in November, saying "it all has to do with the gubernatorial election coming, that's where all of this is coming from."

WHAS11 News asked Glass: "Given the political polarization, how do you convince someone to take this role, that like you had said, was too much for you at this point?"

His answer, "Well, I think that'll be something that the State Board [of Education] will have to wrestle with, and it'll be a challenge for Kentucky moving forward. They'll have to find someone who is able to advance the best interests of students and hold the interests of the education system as their primary concern."

Glass says he'll help ensure a smooth transition and support whoever is appointed as interim commissioner, and eventually, the full-time replacement.

The KDE confirms the Kentucky Board of Education will call a special meeting some time mid-August to discuss the next steps, and what could be a national search for the next commissioner.

Glass will take on a new role as the associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University. His last day with the KDE will be Sept. 29.

