JCPS teachers begin preparing classrooms for new school year

There's one week before school begins, but teachers are already getting into the spirit, decorating their welcoming spaces for students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students attending Jefferson County Public Schools begin classes next week, but teachers at King Elementary in west Louisville are already getting into the spirit.

On Tuesday, teachers decorated classrooms and organizing the space and supplies for their students.

Making the classroom a comfortable place is priority for teachers at King Elementary.

Amy Graf, a 5th grade teacher, described how she makes her classroom more inviting.

“Openness – so your classroom always needs to be open, and kids need to feel comfortable moving throughout the classroom,” she said. “You have to have a theme, and our them is here is dream big, the sky is the limit. So you’ll notice all of the clouds and hot air balloons and the cloud paper – building upon that them within our classroom.”

Teachers are also receiving some extra help to pay for classroom supplies this year.

Last year, they received $250 each from Amazon. This year, it has been increased to $400.

School for Jefferson County students begin on Aug. 9.

