Kentucky's Commissioner of Education is stepping down later this year

Jason Glass was appointed commissioner by the Kentucky Board of Education in 2020.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A leader in Kentucky's education system is stepping down from his role a year early, state officials announced.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass announced on Monday that he is leaving the position on Sept. 29. His four-year contract was set to expire in September 2024.

According to a press release, Glass has accepted a position at Western Michigan University and will work as the associate vice president of teaching and learning.

Glass was appointed commissioner by the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) in 2020. He took the role during the height of the pandemic and, in recent months, has faced harsh criticism from within the state's Republican-dominated legislature.

His leave doesn't come as a surprise. Earlier this year, Glass was named a finalist for a superintendent position in Baltimore but didn't get the job.

However, KBE Chair Lu S. Young said Glass has left a positive and lasting impact on public education in Kentucky. Other KBE leaders credited Glass for his "commitment to student success and innovative approach to education."

“The Kentucky Board of Education selected Dr. Glass to be our commissioner at a very turbulent time in the world,” Young said. "He led deftly through the challenges of the pandemic and two major natural disasters while, at the same time, galvanizing support across schools and communities around a bold new vision for learning and teaching in the Commonwealth."

"These past three years have been a remarkable journey and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to return to my home state and serve as commissioner," Glass said. "I wish to thank the members of the Kentucky Board of Education for their wisdom and leadership, the staff at the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) for their exemplary service and those working in education roles across the state for their continuing efforts to serve and support all of Kentucky’s children. I have a heart full of gratitude."

As commissioner of education, Glass oversaw the state's K-12 school system and its 635,000 students. He also acted as superintendent of the Kentucky School for the Blind, the Kentucky School for the Deaf and 53 area technology centers.

What comes next?

According to Young, the KBE will hold a special-called meeting in mid-August to determine the next steps. That includes creating a timeline for moving forward with an interim commissioner once Glass leaves in September.

No interim commissioner of education has been appointed at this time.

The KBE is expected to meet on Aug. 2-3 at the Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park in Burkesville; however, Young said "no action on a commissioner search will be taken."

Glass said he is committed to ensuring a smooth transition as he steps down.

"I am confident that the exceptional team we have built together will continue to lead the charge toward a brighter future for Kentucky's educational landscape," he said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.