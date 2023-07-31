'Most change JCPS has had in a school year since 1975': JCPS superintendent discusses all things back-to-school

Dr. Marty Pollio discussed additional start times, the first year of School Choice Plan, new districtwide reading and math curriculum and school lunches.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent discussed all things back-to-school on Monday morning.

JCPS students will find a plethora of changes, from new school start times to a new reading and math curriculum, as they start the new school year.

“This may be the most change JCPS has had in a school year since 1975,” Dr. Marty Pollio said. “Each decision we’ve made has been based on improving outcomes and the school experience for our students.”

The number of start and dismissal times has increased from two to nine. Start times range from 7:40 to 9:40 a.m. for K-12 and early learning students in elementary school buildings and 10:40 a.m. at standalone early learning centers.

"We know that's a challenge for many, but it's important and critical that we do that," Pollio said.

Last year, Pollio says nearly 20,000 kids missed instructional time and "million of minutes" of education and a number of students arrived late to school and/or stayed after because bus drivers had to do double or triple runs.

"It's not sustainable. [It's] not fair to students," he said. "We have to maximize our instructional time and make sure kids are in class every single minute possible."

Pollio says there are now more bus drivers than routes, and hopes this will cut down on double and triple runs.

JCPS reduced the bus routes down to 600 so, for the first time in several years, he said the school district has enough bus drivers at the start of the school year to cover "every single bus route."

Perry Elementary School, next to the YMCA on West Broadway, and Echo Trail Middle School, near the Parklands in Eastern Jefferson County, are two brand new buildings opening this year. ln addition, Hudson Middle is opening in the former Wheatley Elementary School building in West Louisville.

"We've got about 25 more that we'll be opening up over the next 10 years," Pollio said.

Pollio discussed how JCPS has adopted a district-wide curricula for reading and math in grades K-8.

According to a press release, the Expeditionary Learning (EL) reading and literacy curriculum includes a focus on "foundational reading skills in early grades and builds content knowledge" and the Illustrative Mathematics (IM) curriculum focuses on "learning the 'why' behind the math so students are better able to apply it."

Every school in JCPS will now have the same reading and math curriculum.

Pollio ended the presser asking for patience from parents as the district works through the first few days of the new school year.

