'This is going to make us stronger': Kentucky couple salvages wedding band, photos from debris of home destroyed by fire

Stefan and Sheila Walker had lived in their Radcliff house for decades. Now, they're thankful to be alive and are cherishing what made it through the rubble.

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Fires can take away so much, so quickly.

One couple in Hardin County is feeling the heartbreaking impact after their 30-year home went up in flames just before the weekend, destroying it.

"It's going to be missed. [With] holidays, birthdays -- that was the house to go to," said Stefan Walker, a retied veteran who helped build the home from the ground up. "My family is here for us, and our friends are here to help us get through this."

Stefan and Sheila Walker told WHAS11 they lost just about everything from the fire they believe started in the attic. Sheila, who was inside as it started to spread, was able to rush out with their dog. Stefan, who was miles away at the time, began to rush home.

"The first thing that's going through my mind: Is my wife safe?" Stefan said.

Precious family heirlooms are gone. The couple said it was more than a home; it was a cherished collection of memories.

"A lot of memories are still there, whether they're burnt up or not," Sheila said.

The Walkers say they're thankful to be alive and are holding onto what few items made it through the debris. Thanks to one more look inside by Stefan a day after the fire, in the midst of grief, there are a few things they don't have to replace.

"I saw something shining with the flashlight, and it was her diamond ring," Stefan said.

On Monday, Sheila's wedding band remains on her finger, unscathed.

"I started screaming, because I knew it was gone. [But] he found it," she said.

Photos from their wedding day were also salvaged.

Stefan said he told Sheila, "A promise I'm going to make to you -- everything is going to be okay no matter what. This is going to make us stronger. This is a test, and we're going to pass this test."

The couple has spent a lifetime giving back to their neighborhoods, described by friends and family as pillars of their community.

Now, those friends and family are asking the community to help the Walkers in their time of need.

