Home 'extensively damaged' following fire in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a house fire leaving a family displaced in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Officials with Louisville Fire Department said crews responded to the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a two-story home. The fire department said four people inside had escaped prior to their arrival. No one else was inside.

About 35 firefighters responded to fight the fire which took 20 minutes to control. The home suffered “extensive damage” while the neighboring home only had minor damage.

One person was taken to the hospital for observation.

The Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause.

