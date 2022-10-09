Frankfort Avenue early morning fire causes damage to warehouse

LFD representatives said nearly 40 firefighters were eventually required to fight the blaze.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire Department (LFD) crews were dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Sunday.

Officials said fire crews arrived to the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue around 4 a.m. to find a 3,000 square ft. commercial warehouse fully involved.

LFD representatives said nearly 40 firefighters were eventually required to fight the blaze, bringing the fire under control an hour later.

The main fire building is a total loss, officials said. Closely adjacent buildings on the property sustained minor damage.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Officials said fire crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning.

LFD Arson Investigators are working to determine a cause.

