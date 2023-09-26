Steamboat Nights returning to Jeffersonville's Big Four Park

The free, cherished tradition promises to be a weekend packed with family-fun.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A beloved tradition in southern Indiana is once again returning to Jeffersonville this year. Steamboat Nights promises to be a weekend packed with family-friendly fun and entertainment.

This year's Steamboat Nights will be held from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Big Four Park.

It is free and open to the public.

The Jeff Parks Department said the memorable festival will celebrate Jeffersonville's rich history.

Steamboat Nights 2023 will feature several rides, a Family Fun Zone, silent disco, balloon glimmer and more. There will also be concerts at 9 p.m. each night. Boot Scoots will perform on Friday and Tuesday's Gone will perform on Saturday.

Officials said there will also be local food trucks and a bar.

"Steamboat Nights is a cherished tradition that brings our community together and allows us to appreciate our city's history," Amber Powell, Jeffersonville special events manager, said. "We're excited to highlight this event and invite everyone to join us for a weekend of fun, lights, and celebration."

