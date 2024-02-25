How you can get tickets to Journey's 50th anniversary tour stop in Louisville

The rock band that brought you "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Any Way You Want It" is coming to Louisville in February.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary rock band Journey is going on tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary, and they are making a stop in Louisville.

Journey, which brought music-lovers classic rock songs like "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Any Way You Want It," will perform at the KFC Yum! Center at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2024.

The show will feature founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass).

They will also be joined by TOTO, which created hits like "Africa" and "Rosanna".

“Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and TOTO," Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain said. "It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered.”

Tickets to the Louisville show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 and prices range from $35 to $150 before fees.

To get tickets to this nostalgia-filled show, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.