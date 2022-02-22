How Jeffersonville Police successfully stopped two carjacking suspects days apart

The police chief said he wants people to know that if they plan on committing these crimes in Jeffersonville, they will make sure they are prosecuted.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officials with the Jeffersonville Police Department are giving updates on what they call two recent, significant events. Both involve suspects who attempted to or successfully stole vehicles out of Indiana.

The first incident happened on Friday, Feb. 18 near Clark Memorial Hospital. According to Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh, a man from Louisville approached a 70-year-old man and pulled him out of his car.

The suspect was unable to start the car and tried to get the key fob from the other man. During the incident, the suspect fired a gun, but no one was injured.

After an hour-long search, the suspect was taken into custody.

In a separate case, another carjacking led to a pursuit on I-65 from southern Indiana to Bullitt County in Kentucky. Police said a 55-year-old Indiana man pulled a gun on a person at the Jeffersonville Library before stealing their vehicle Monday afternoon.

"This is a very dangerous situation," said Chief Kavanaugh.

The suspect was taken into custody with the help of Louisville Metro Police, Kentucky State Police and other surrounding agencies.

Kavanaugh said when it comes to crimes involving vehicles, communication between law enforcement agencies is "paramount," especially when the incidents cross state lines.

On Tuesday, the police chief said he wants people to know that if they plan on committing these crimes in Jeffersonville, they will make sure they are prosecuted.

"Understand that outcome is going to come to you if you continue this type of behavior," he said. "That's why I am standing here today - to tell you, rest assured from the law enforcement side, the Jeffersonville Police and also law enforcement from Southern Indiana, there will be action that will be taken... to anyone who comes in the communities to do this, absolutely."

The incidents are not related to one another and both suspects are currently in custody. The suspect from Friday's attempted carjacking is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

