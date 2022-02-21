Man arrested following police activity on I-65 in Clark County

Few details are known about the incident, but the suspect was taken into custody near the I-65 South, I-265 intersection Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been taken into custody following a police chase in southern Indiana.

Traffic was backed up on I-65 South near the I-265 intersection in Clark County for hours Monday night.

According to a spokesperson for Indiana State Police, they say several agencies were pursuing the suspect from Carmel, Indiana when he stopped and then ran from his car.

Officers found him nearby and took him into custody.

ISP has not released further details in the incident, the suspect or what charges he may be facing in the Indianapolis area.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said all lanes were reopened about 10:30 p.m.

