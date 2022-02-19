Louisville man arrested, accused of Jeffersonville carjacking

Police allege 34-year-old Willie Simms attempted to carjack a victim near Clark Memorial Hospital on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is facing charges after an apparent carjacking in Clark County, Indiana.

Jeffersonville Police said their officers responded to Gordon Guttman Boulevard and Spring Street on reports of a carjacking around 3 p.m. Friday.

According to a news release, a 70-year-old man told police said he was inside his car near Clark Memorial Hospital when an unknown man approached his car, brandishing a weapon.

The man, who was later identified as 34-year-old Willie Simms of Louisville, allegedly opened that victim’s door and physically removed them from their car in an attempt to steal it.

Police said Simms was unable to start the car and “a scuffle ensued.” At some point during the fight over the key FOB, Simms fired his gun and fled the area.

Simms was found an hour later in the 1400 block of Mitchell Avenue with help from the public.

Arrest records state that Simms tried to flee a second time but was eventually taken into custody.

He’s being charged with attempted robbery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, both are felonies.

Simms is currently held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

