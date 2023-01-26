Parents share concerns after latest fight inside Jeffersonville High School

"[These fights] happen monthly and the people that are getting into fights—it's repetitive— they're doing it again the next day," one parent told WHAS11.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — After a reported altercation took place inside Jeffersonville High School Thursday morning, parents are sharing concerns about, what they describe as, a weekly occurrence.

WHAS11 is in the process of obtaining the school security resource office's report from the Jeffersonville Prosecutor's office.

Video of the altercation, sent to WHAS11, appears to show several students involved in the fight and several teachers attempting to intervene.

"We need some kind of protection in the school," one JHS parent said.

The mother of an upperclassman at the high school, who asked to remain anonymous, said the number of fights breaking out inside the school has increased "exponentially" since her son started at JHS a few years ago.

"[This] was a breaking point. I want to pull my student out of the school, I want to pull them out of this district," she said. "[These fights] happen monthly and the people that are getting into fights—it's repetitive— they're doing it again the next day."

Another mother of a JHS sophomore, who also asked to remain anonymous, said the fights are frequent as well.

"They cant walk down the halls without there being a fight," she told WHAS11. "They can't get from one classroom to the next without there being a fight."

Both parents are calling on school administrators to communicate incidents like this better in the future and to invest further in security resources.

When WHAS11 reached out to the office of the Greater Clark County School District superintendent Mark Laughner, an administrator told us Jeffersonville High School and GCCS will not be commenting on the incident.

