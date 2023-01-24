Hardin County student in custody after making threat against Bluegrass Middle School

Elizabethtown Police said they were contacted by Hardin County Control around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in reference to the threat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Hardin County student is in trouble with the law after police say he made threats to his middle school.

According to their report, a 7th grade Bluegrass Middle School student allegedly shared plans with his classmates saying he would bring a gun to school and shoot other students.

Police interviewed other witnesses they say substantiated the complaint.

The student was eventually identified and taken into custody for terroristic threatening.

“Regardless of the suspect’s age, this type of behavior is criminal and will not be tolerated,” Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham said in a release.

