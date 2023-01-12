JCPS employee charged with sexual abuse after groping men in gas station parking lot

Oldham County Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incidents, or may have been a victim of similar crimes, to contact them.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A JCPS employee has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse after groping men in a gas station parking lot.

According to a media release, Oldham County Police received a report of 57-year-old Michael Mascardo, posing as a woman, approaching men in the parking lot of a gas station located on KY-22.

The media release states the victim said Mascardo approached his vehicle with a map asking for directions. While the victim tried to help, Mascardo allegedly reached into the vehicle's open window and groped the victim. He then left the parking lot after the victim took issue with his actions.

According to a media release, at least three unreported incidents of an "identical nature" took place in the same area earlier last year.

The media release states once it was confirmed Mascardo was employed by JCPS, officers notified the school district's officials to make them aware of the investigation.

Carolyn Callahan with JCPS says Mascardo has been reassigned and doesn't have any contact with students.

The Oldham County Sherriff's Office arrested Mascardo on Jan. 9, and he was taken to Oldham County Detention Center, but he has since posted bond and is awaiting future court proceedings.

The police department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incidents, or may have been a victim of similar crimes, to contact them at (502) 222-1300 or at their anonymous online tip line.

