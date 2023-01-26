Louisville students' win STEM challenge, will work with NASA to launch experiment

The student team from Meyzeek Middle School was chosen as one of 60 winners across the country who will get funding and support to bring their project to life.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Louisville middle school students will be working with representatives from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for the remainder of the school year.

The team of STEM students from Meyzeek Middle School -- Agastya Mishra, Pratham Tippi, Pramath Kodukulla, and Dhiraj Javvadi -- were one of 60 winning teams across the country in NASA's TechRise Student Challenge.

TechRise, in its second year, offers students "invaluable hands-on STEM experience and the opportunity to test their own innovative solutions for space exploration and the study of Earth."

Meyzeek's team will get to create their proposed design for a module to send into the planet's upper atmosphere. It will be launched using a high-altitude weather balloon later this summer to collect data for the experiment.

According to the team's submission form, the students wanted to learn how extreme atmospheric conditions may effect sound waves because they are interested in future where humans have to spend time in other extreme atmospheres, like that on Mars.

The students will get $1,500 to build their experiment, a flight box to build it, technical support from Future Engineers, and a spot on the high-altitude balloon.

