Motorcyclist dies in hospital after serious crash in Jeffersonville

Authorities said there is an ongoing investigation at this time and no arrests have been made.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A motorcyclist is dead following a serious crash in southern Indiana early in the morning on July 4.

The Jeffersonville Police Department said officers responded to a serious collision between a motorcycle and a car around 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 10th Street.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and first responders immediately began performing life-saving measures.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where they later died.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation, however, no arrests have been made in the crash at this time.

Indiana State Police is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.