Police discover man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Okolona

While on a welfare check, police officers found the bodies of a man and a woman on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On July 3, police officers found the bodies of a man and a woman after an apparent murder-suicide in Okolona.

Louisville Metro Police Department received a call requesting a welfare check for an apartment in the 7300 block of Monsey Circle, according to an LMPD news release.

Officials said the caller reported a "foul odor" was coming from the apartment.

When officers entered the apartment, they said they found a woman who had been shot and killed.

Officers on scene also found a man with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man shot the woman and then himself.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will release the identities of the man and woman once all next of kin has been notified.

